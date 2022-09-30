The SBI declared the suspicion of the traitorous captain who controls the Russian warship

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) reported the suspicion of treason to the former commander of the anti-submarine corvette "Lutsk", who after the occupation of Crimea by Russia joined the Russians.

This was reported in the press service of the SBI.

The captain of the 3rd rank voluntarily swore allegiance to Russia after the capture of his unit in Sevastopol by the Russian military.

Now the traitor commands the Russian anti-submarine ship "Suzdalets", which is participating in Russiaʼs war against Ukraine.

He was suspected of treason (Part 1 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). A traitor faces up to 15 years in prison.