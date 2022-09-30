The SSU exposed an FSB agent in Khmelnytskyi. He planned sabotage while “visiting relatives”

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) exposed an "uncanned" FSB agent, a citizen of the Russian Federation, in Khmelnytskyi region.

This was reported in the SSU press service.

This man arrived in Ukraine in January 2022, allegedly to visit relatives. In fact, he was creating an agent network to gather intelligence and carry out sabotage in the western regions of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, the spy turned out to be a former special forces officer of the internal forces of the Russian Federation, who repeatedly participated in battles, in particular in the North Caucasus.

He came to Ukraine on the personal instructions of the former head of the special forces unit of the Russian Guard "Vityaz" Colonel Sergey Lysyuk. This ex-commander of the Russian special forces is part of the Kremlinʼs inner circle.

The SSU also established that the activities of the spy were coordinated by an FSB personnel officer, Colonel Yevhenii Petrushin, with the call sign "Gestapo". In the past, he trained Russian special forces, and also held the positions of deputy head of the FSB department in Dagestan and "first deputy head of the KGB" of the self-proclaimed Transnistria.

The Russian agent collected information about the Armed Forces of Ukraine and critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine. For this he receives money from the "curators".

The SSU investigators reported suspicion under Art. 114 (espionage) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.