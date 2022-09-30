Tampons for wounds and tourniquets on screeds. British intelligence reported on the medical training of mobilized Russians

British intelligence suggests that the medical supply of the Russian military is deteriorating.

This is stated in the daily report of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain.

It mentions that some mobilized Russian reservists were advised to use feminine hygiene products to provide first aid.

British intelligence suggests that the level of knowledge of tactical medicine among Russians may be low. And they mention another video that went viral — in which a Russian soldier placed a tourniquet on his body armor using cable ties, not Velcro — "probably because such equipment is in short supply and can be stolen," the British said.

"This will almost certainly make it difficult or impossible to apply a tourniquet in a timely manner in case of catastrophic bleeding on the battlefield," the British Ministry of Defense reminded.

They added that the lack of confidence in the medical supply will almost certainly lower the morale of the Russian military in Ukraine and deprive them of the desire to advance.