The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the estimated losses of Russians in the war with Ukraine as of September 30. Yes, the occupiers have lost 500 more of their soldiers over the past day. A total of 59 080 since the beginning of the war.

Losses of the Russian army in equipment:

2 338 tanks (13 over the past day);

4 932 combat armored vehicles (23);

1 391 artillery systems (6);

333 multiple rocket launcher systems (2);

176 air defense means (1);

264 aircraft (2);

225 helicopters (1);

1 003 drones (8);

246 cruise missiles;

15 warships/boats;

3 768 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks (17);

131 units of special equipment.

Last day, the Russians suffered the greatest losses in Donetsk and Kramatorsk directions.