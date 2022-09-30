The occupiers hit a civilian convoy on the way out of Zaporizhzhia with rockets. 23 people died

Russia fired missiles at a civilian humanitarian convoy on its way out of Zaporizhzhia. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration Oleksandr Starukh on the morning of September 30.

People stood in line to leave the temporarily occupied territory to pick up their relatives and take away aid. Rescuers, medics and all relevant services are currently working at the site.

The impact killed 23 people. 28 more people were wounded. All of them are civilians.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko clarified that Russia launched 16 missiles from the S-300 complex at Zaporizhzhia. Four missile strikes were in the area of the car market, as well as at the exit point from the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, where the convoy of cars was standing.

October 1 was declared the Day of Mourning for the Dead in Zaporizhzhia Region.