Spain joined Ukraineʼs lawsuit against Russia in the UN court in the case of genocide

Spain has decided to join Ukraineʼs lawsuit against Russia at the UN International Court of Justice. In it, Ukraine accuses the Russian Federation of violating the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

The press service of the court writes about it.

Spain used Article 63 of the Statute of the International Court of Justice of the United Nations, according to which a party to an international treaty has the right to intervene in proceedings related to its interpretation.

Spainʼs statement emphasizes that "the Convention is extremely important for the prevention of genocide," and the rights and obligations set forth in it "are the responsibility of the international community as a whole."