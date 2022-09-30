Spain joined Ukraineʼs lawsuit against Russia in the UN court in the case of genocide

Spain has decided to join Ukraineʼs lawsuit against Russia at the UN International Court of Justice. In it, Ukraine accuses the Russian Federation of violating the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.
The press service of the court writes about it.
Spain used Article 63 of the Statute of the International Court of Justice of the United Nations, according to which a party to an international treaty has the right to intervene in proceedings related to its interpretation.
Spainʼs statement emphasizes that "the Convention is extremely important for the prevention of genocide," and the rights and obligations set forth in it "are the responsibility of the international community as a whole."
- On February 26, 2022, Ukraine filed a lawsuit with the International Court of Justice of the United Nations regarding Russiaʼs violation of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide. Also, Ukraine immediately submitted a petition for preventive measures, in which it asked the UN court to order Russia to stop the war in Ukraine. It is the "genocide" of the population of occupied Donbas that Putin justifies the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
- On March 16, the UN International Court of Justice obliged Russia to stop hostilities on the territory of Ukraine until a decision is made in the genocide case.
- After that, applications for participation in the case were submitted by Lithuania, Latvia, New Zealand, France and Great Britain.
- In an interview with "Babel", the representative of Ukraine at the UN International Court of Justice, Anton Korynevich, said that the participation of third countries in the case of Ukraine against Russia about genocide will allow them to act as a united front against the Russian Federation in court.