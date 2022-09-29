They were able to extract three Ukrainian marines from the occupied territory. After being wounded in March, they hid with local residents for six months

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, together with other departments, managed to extract three Ukrainian soldiers from the occupied territory. They were wounded back in March, but all this time, they were hiding with local residents.

This is written by the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

There they said that they had received information that three Ukrainian soldiers were hiding in one of the occupied cities in the east of Ukraine: two men and a woman. They serve in the marine brigade.

"In March, men were injured during hostilities. As a result, their group could not independently return to the controlled territory. All three were forced to hide in the occupation zone. They were able to hold out for six months thanks to the patriotism of the local residents, who provided the soldiers with medicine and food," the Intelligence noted.

For the return of the military, the GUR, together with other law enforcement and military agencies, conducted an evacuation operation. Currently, all three soldiers are in the territory controlled by Ukraine and want to return to military service.