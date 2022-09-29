President Zelensky convenes an urgent meeting of the National Security and Defence Council

President Volodymyr Zelensky convenes an urgent meeting of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine for tomorrow, September 30.

This was reported by his spokesman Serhiy Nikiforov.

"We will announce the agenda and other details later," he wrote on Facebook.

Presumably, this is related to reports in the Russian mass media that on September 30 at 3:00 p.m. in the Kremlin, Putin will announce the annexation of the occupied Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and part of Zaporizhzhia regions. Putinʼs spokesman Peskov said that the President of the Russian Federation will give a "comprehensive speech" to the deputies of the State Duma.