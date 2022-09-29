“So far, we are working with the reserve.” The Minister of Defense stated that the decision on additional mobilization will be made by the General Staff

The decision to announce or not to announce additional mobilization will be made by the General Staff. Currently, the command is working on the formation of reserves and their training.

This was reported by the head of the Ministry of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov in an interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

To the journalistʼs question whether additional mobilization is still possible in Ukraine, he answered: "The decision will be made by our General Staff."

The minister also stated that the British are completing the training of the first group of 30 000 of our soldiers.

"These are 10 000 soldiers who will come fully prepared and knowledgeable about tactical medicine and weapon ownership. They will still be all dressed and with protective equipment. This idea was picked up by partners, and we are starting to deploy places not only in Great Britain, where our servicemen will train, and not only narrow specialists, but also infantry. 30 000 motivated people will be trained in Great Britain alone," Reznikov noted.

The last time martial law and mobilization in Ukraine was extended until November 21, 2022.