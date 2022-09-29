The SSU detained a collaborator who “headed” the village of Dymer in Kyiv region during the occupation

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) detained a collaborator who was the "deputy head of the Dymer settlement council" during the temporary occupation of Kyiv region.

This was reported in the press service of the SSU.

According to the investigation, the detainee is a local businessman who voluntarily agreed to cooperate with the Russians in the position of "deputy chairman of the Dymer settlement council" and "director of the combine of communal enterprises."

This man provided fuel for the military equipment of the occupiers, arranged the supply of gas, electricity and food to the bases of the Russians.

In addition, the collaborator participated in interrogations of captured Ukrainians, in particular representatives of the Red Cross Society of Ukraine. The criminal had a Russian curator with the call sign "Father Kirill".

After Dymerʼs release, he hid in other regions of Ukraine, but SSU servicemen found him and detained him. The man was declared of suspicion under Part 5 of Art. 111-1 (collaborative activity) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. According to the courtʼs decision, he will be kept in custody.