The Russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with banned cluster munitions. 19 people were wounded

Around eight oʼclock in the morning, the Russians hit the Kryvyi Rih district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with cluster shells from the "Hurricane"s.

This was reported by the head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentin Reznichenko.

Shells hit the industrial infrastructure in the Zelenodolsk community, the administrative building was damaged. 19 people were wounded.