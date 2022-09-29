Spiegel: Ukrainian special services received more than a hundred reports from German intelligence

Germanyʼs Federal Intelligence Service regularly provides Ukraine with classified information.

“Spiegel” writes about it.

According to “Die Zeit” publication, the Federal Intelligence Service of Germany (BND) has been providing Ukraine with information from the war zone since the beginning of summer as part of a secret operation. Ukrainian special services have already received more than a hundred reports containing satellite images and information about Russian positions intercepted by German spies.

“Spiegel” sources in security circles confirmed the cooperation between the BND and the Ukrainian special services, which was reported by “Die Zeit”. It is known that special technical material for secure data transmission was brought to Kyiv in April.

The German government emphasizes that the information provided is "not suitable" for Ukrainian attacks on Russian troops. Images of Russian positions or details of ammunition depots in Russian-occupied territories should help Ukrainians analyze the situation.

The Federal Intelligence Service of Germany checked the legality of providing intelligence assistance and received a legal opinion on the admissibility of transferring such information to Ukraine.

The military uses the term "target designation" to describe preparations for attacks on military targets. The BND report testified that the transfer of information to Ukraine would not make Germany a party to the war. Chancellor Olaf Scholz wants to avoid this at all costs.

Berlin also emphasizes that intelligence findings are not "directly" used to plan attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. BND transmits only data from Ukraine, information about military facilities on the territory of Russia is not disclosed.