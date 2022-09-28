Germany is preparing bridge systems and 90 platforms for transporting weapons for the transfer to the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Germany has prepared 10 bridge-laying systems and machines for transfer to Ukraine.

This is stated in the updated list of weapons for Ukraine, which is published on the website of the German government.

10 bridge systems, three medium systems and 90 heavy-duty trailers (platforms for transporting heavy weapons) are being prepared for the deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. As for bridge systems, we are talking about ferry bridges, which are used to transfer troops and equipment across rivers.

Germany previously announced the supply of 16 Biber bridge-layers to the Ukrainian army.