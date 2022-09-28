The President signed the law on the return of excise duty on fuel

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed Law No. 7668-d on the return of excise duties on motor fuel. The law will enter into force a day after its publication, so the return of excise taxes should be expected at the end of September.

Therefore, excise taxes will be returned in the amount:

gasoline — €100 per thousand liters;

diesel — €100 per thousand liters;

biofuel — €100 per thousand liters;

gas — €52 per thousand liters.

Value added tax for all types remains at the level of 7%. Zero excise duty is also being introduced for fuel for the needs of the Ministry of Defense. This benefit will be valid exclusively for the Ministry of Defense during the period of martial law and state of emergency.

Before the invasion, the excise tax on gasoline was €213, and on diesel €140. In March 2022, against the backdrop of a growing deficit, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) zeroed out these excise taxes.