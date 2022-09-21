Parliament returned excise taxes on fuel

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) returned the excise tax on fuel.

255 MPs voted pro, the MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak informed.

According to its provisions, excise duties are returned in the amount of:

gasoline — €100 per thousand liters;

diesel — €100 per thousand liters;

biofuel — €100 per thousand liters;

gas — €52 per thousand liters.

Value added tax for all types remains at the level of 7%. Zero excise duty is also being introduced for fuel for the needs of the Ministry of Defense. This benefit will be valid exclusively for the Ministry of Defense during the period of martial law and state of emergency.