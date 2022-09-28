A hotline has been opened for Crimeans trying to hide from Russian mobilization

The Prosecutorʼs Office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol opened a hotline for Crimeans trying to avoid mobilization in Russia.

This was reported by the press service of the department.

"If you received a summons from the Military Commissariat, you were forcibly mobilized, or you have information about other forcibly mobilized persons, send the information to the autonomous prosecutorʼs office," the message reads.

The Prosecutorʼs Office launched a hotline +38 (096) 700 16 00, as well as in Telegram, Viber, WhatsApp and Signal messengers. Information can also be sent to: [email protected] and [email protected].

The prosecutorʼs office calls on the inhabitants of the peninsula to leave the territory of Crimea in any way possible and avoid receiving summonses. During forced mobilization, people are encouraged to sabotage orders and surrender to the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the slightest opportunity.

If a Crimean voluntarily joins the occupiers and takes part in the war against Ukraine, his actions will be qualified as a "crime against the foundations of national security" of Ukraine.