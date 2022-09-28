France will send more than a thousand tons of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

France will send more than a thousand tons of humanitarian goods to Ukraine through the port of Constanta in Romania.

This was reported by the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs of the country.

The Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France Catherine Colonna will go to Marseille on September 28 to take part in the launch of the "Boat for Ukraine" operation.

What will be included in the list of assistance:

civil safety: 15 fire and rescue vehicles, of which five are used and 10 are new; eight semi-rigid motor boats; 19 tons of equipment (rescue, cleaning and protective equipment);

medical aid: 25 tons of emergency and resuscitation drugs, as well as a medical vehicle equipped with a mobile radiological apparatus;

food aid: 60 thousand food rations (two meals a day), 48 tons of ready meals, 13 tons of milk;

emergency recovery equipment: five generators, construction materials and a tarp.

France will also send more than 200 meters of emergency bridges for the rehabilitation of Ukraineʼs civil infrastructure: three prefabricated bridges and three modular metal bridges (one of them will be transported from France by car).