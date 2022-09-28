Russian prisoners of war will be able to call home once in every few days

Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine will be able to call home once every few days.

This was reported in the Ministry of Justice.

One conversation will last up to 15 minutes. Calls will be recorded and stored on the server.

According to the Geneva Conventions, prisoners of war must be given the opportunity to communicate with relatives and friends. During the First and Second World Wars, this was done with the help of mail, and now, in addition to it, Russian prisoners can use IP phones.

The Ministry of Justice noted that contact with families will help prisoners avoid depression and even suicide.