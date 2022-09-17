Zelensky: Hundreds of Russians were captured during the counteroffensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that during the counteroffensive in Kharkiv region, the Ukrainian military captured hundreds of occupiers.

He told about this in an interview with Reuters.

"I will tell you frankly, this operation [counteroffensive] made it possible to seriously replenish this fund," the head of state said. When asked to clarify the number of captured Russian soldiers, Zelensky said: "There are hundreds."

"In any case, I will tell you frankly, the Russians have more of our prisoners than we do — Russian military or mercenaries working for the Russian Federation, terrorists. Therefore, our task is to replenish this fund. And I appeal to the Russian military: it is right if they are captured. We treat them according to the Geneva Conventions as prisoners of war. Our task is to have more of them in order to return our own. Therefore, there is a task to replenish the fund," Zelensky said.