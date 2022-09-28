The Russians fired at a school where civilians were hiding in Donetsk region

The Russian occupiers attacked Mykolaivka in Donetsk region in the morning. The S-300 missile hit a school where civilians were hiding in a shelter.

This was reported by the head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"The shelling (previously, with an S-300 missile) took place around five in the morning, at that time there were 12 people in the shelter, including two children and a person with disabilities. The occupiers aimed at the school building," he noted.

Due to the powerful impact, the walls of the school could not withstand, but the shelter itself remained intact. The people who were in the shelter survived.

Currently, the authorities are trying to find a school employee who was supposed to be inside the building during the attack.