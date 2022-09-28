CNN: The White House is asking Congress to allocate $35 million to Ukraine for nuclear safety

The administration of the U.S. President Joe Biden is asking Congress to allocate an additional $35 million to Ukraine for nuclear safety. This assistance should be provided in the framework of short-term financing.

CNN writes about it.

Funds should be allocated to the U.S. National Nuclear Security Administration "for general U.S. efforts to support Ukraineʼs nuclear preparedness, in particular for the purchase and maintenance of additional sensors, data evaluation and analysis, as well as for providing the National Guard of Ukraine with protective equipment at nuclear power plants."

Biden cited the alarming situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP as the reason for such a request. The shelling of the facility and the area around it damaged the infrastructure and power lines.

These funds will be included in the total aid package of more than $12 billion that the White House is asking Congress for next year. This document should be adopted by September 30.