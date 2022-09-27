A Russian soldier was sentenced in absentia to 9 years for criminal orders during the occupation of a village in the Kyiv region

A court in the Kyiv region sentenced a Russian soldier to 9 years in absentia for ordering the robbery of civilians and the destruction of their homes.

This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

The lieutenant, the deputy commander of the weapons company of one of the military units of the Russian Armed Forces, was sentenced to prison.

The convict took part in the occupation of the village of Lukyanivka, Brovary district, Kyiv region. During March of this year, he gave orders to servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation to break into the homes of civilians and rob them. Following the lieutenantʼs orders, the occupiers damaged and destroyed private houses and farm buildings, ran over a car with a tank. The criminal was found guilty of violating the laws and customs of war.