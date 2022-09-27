UN: 5 996 civilians died in Ukraine as a result of Russiaʼs invasion

According to the updated data of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission, as of September 27, 5 996 civilians, including 382 children, were killed in Ukraine as a result of Russian aggression.

The head of the mission in Ukraine Matilda Bogner reported on this, Ukrinform reports.

"As of today, we have documented that 5 996 people have died and 8 848 have been injured. Among the dead were 382 children. These numbers reflect confirmed individual incidents, and the actual numbers are much higher," Bogner noted.

She also said that the mission recorded the damage or destruction of 252 medical facilities and 415 educational facilities, but the real numbers were much higher, as were the number of civilian casualties.

In addition, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has increased its presence in Ukraine and deployed work in six locations. The office of the UN Secretary Generalʼs special representative on sexual violence in conflict situations will be opened in Kyiv to investigate sexual crimes by the Russian military.