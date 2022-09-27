The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria urged its citizens to leave Russia urgently

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria urges its citizens to refrain from traveling to the Russian Federation and recommends that Bulgarian citizens who are currently in Russia leave this country as soon as possible.

The Novinite portal writes about this with a link to the official message of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Diplomats advise Bulgarian citizens who remain on the territory of the Russian Federation to exercise increased vigilance, to avoid places of mass gathering of people, while paying close attention to the circumstances and development of the situation.