Up to 11 000 Russians are arriving in Georgia every day after the announcement of mobilization in Russia

10 000 to 11 000 Russians arrive in Georgia every day through the “Upper Lars” checkpoint after the announcement of mobilization in Russia. This is twice as much as before the mobilization.

This was stated by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Georgia Vakhtang Homelauri “Radio Svoboda" (“Radio Liberty”) publication reports.

According to him, almost 11 200 Russian citizens arrived in Georgia on September 25, and approximately 10 400 on September 26.

Georgia does not yet plan to impose restrictions on Russians, but Homelauri called on the Georgian opposition to decide on the requirements — whether to ban the entry of Russians or to let them into the country so that they do not go to war against Ukraine.