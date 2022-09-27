Russia deploys a mobilization point on the border with Georgia

Russia is deploying a military commissar mobilization point at the “Upper Lars” checkpoint on the border with Georgia.

This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of North Ossetia in the morning of September 27.

In addition, the Russians were allowed to cross this checkpoint on foot, although it is not intended for this. Such a decision was made due to a significant increase in the number of light vehicles moving towards Georgia. The day before, "Upper Lars" was allowed to be crossed by bicycles and scooters.

1 2

Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode Satellite images from September 25 show a large traffic jam of cars leaving Russia and trying to cross the border with Georgia at the Verkhniy Lars checkpoint.

On September 26, the vice-premier of the "republic" Irbek Tomaev stated that approximately 3 500 passenger cars, "in which mostly persons of draft age" had gathered at the "Upper Lars" point. On September 26, the queue to leave Russia for Georgia stretched for more than 20 kilometers, it took 3-4 days to cross the border. The traffic flow towards Georgia increased after Putin announced a partial mobilization in Russia.