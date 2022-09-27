Russian shelling killed two people in Donetsk region over the past day

The Russians were most active that night shelling the sections of the front in the Bakhmut and Pokrovsk districts of the Donetsk region. There are dead and wounded.

This was reported on by the head of the Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko.

The communities of Bakhmut, Toretsk and Svitlodar in Bakhmut district came under enemy fire. Two people died, four more were wounded in Bakhmut and Khromovo. Shelling damaged two private houses and two apartment buildings.

On the evening of September 26, Toretsk came under fire. No one was wounded, but the city is partially without electricity. Attacks on Odradivka and Mayorsk station continued throughout the night in the Svitlodar community. There were no casualties.

Shelling in Maryinka and Avdiivka communities damaged two private houses in Krasnohorivka and an administrative building in Maksimilianivka. There were no casualties. The night passed peacefully in Avdiivka, but in the morning the Russians shelled the city with artillery. The consequences are currently being established.

Pavlo Kyrylenko showed a photo after the shelling.