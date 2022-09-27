After the Russian missile attack on Pervomaiskyi, seven dead were found under the rubble

Last day, Russian troops massively shelled the Chuhuiv, Kupyansk, Kharkiv, Izyum and Lozove districts of the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleg Sinegubov.

A church school, an outbuilding, and a shop burned down due to shelling in Kupyansk. According to the Regional Emergency Medical Center, five people were injured during the day. All of them are residents of the Kupyansk district.

The Russians hit residential buildings and commercial buildings with rockets in Pervomaiskyi. Cars were set on fire. The wreckage of "Iskander" was found on the spot. The Russians killed a 15-year-old child. According to the State Emergency Service, after the attack, the bodies of seven dead people were also found under the rubble.

On the morning of September 27, the driver of the Emergency Medical Assistance Center was killed in Dvorichna during shelling — the man went to work. A garage cooperative and premises of a meat processing plant burned down due to shelling in Vovchansk. People were not wounded. A country house burned down due to an attack by the Russians in Kharkiv district.