As of September 27, Russia lost approximately 57 750 of its military personnel killed in the war against Ukraine.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The losses of the enemy in equipment are as follows:

2 306 tanks;

4 881 combat armored vehicles;

1 378 artillery systems;

331 rocket salvo fire system;

175 means of anti-aircraft defense;

261 aircraft;

224 helicopters;

3 730 units of automotive equipment and tankers;

15 warships/boats;

977 operational-tactical level drones;

131 units of special equipment;

241 cruise missiles.

The Russians suffered the greatest losses in the Kramatorsk and Donetsk directions.