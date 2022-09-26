Great Britain introduced sanctions against Russia for pseudo-referendums in the occupied territories of Ukraine

Great Britain imposed sanctions against 92 individuals and legal entities in response to the illegal referendums on the accession to Russia of the territories of Ukraine occupied by it.

This was announced by the British government.

33 officials and collaborators who are in the temporarily occupied regions of Ukraine were included in the sanctions lists, in particular the head of the Kherson government Serhiy Eliseyev, the Minister of Education and Science of the LNR Ivan Kusov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia government Yevgeny Balytskyi and the deputy head of the DNR Yevhen Solntsev.

The oligarchs God Nisanov and Zarakh Iliev, Iskander Makhmudov ("Ural Mining and Metallurgical Company"), Igor Makarov (ARETI investment group) also found themselves under restrictions. In addition, restrictions were imposed against 23 members of the board of directors and management of Gazprombank, 16 members of the supervisory board and management of Sberbank and its management, and 10 managers of Sovcombank.

The agency IMA Consulting, which managed public campaigns to promote fake referendums, and the Russian company Goznak, which produces state documents of the Russian Federation, including passports in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, were also sanctioned.