At the “Akademik Vernadskyi” station, they decided on the names for the newborn seal pups

Polar scientists from the Ukrainian station "Akademik Vernadskyi" chose names for seal pups born last week at the station among four hundred proposed options. The girl was named Mriya (Ukrainian for Dream), and the boy was named Myroslavko ((Ukrainian Glory to Peace) ).

This is reported by the National Antarctic Science Center.

For five days, users suggested names for newborn seals — from Javelina and Bayraktarchyk to Bodipositivka and Borshch.

"On the one hand, of course, the names should be relevant to the terrible events that are happening now in Ukraine, and on the other hand, they should not be tied only to the war but have a broader, universal meaning," the center comments.

"Mriya is about what we lost in this war and about the need to dream further, believe in a better future, and build it. Peace is needed today both in the context of victory and the end of the current war, and in the context of the global existence of the planet for the possibility of development, cooperation, and mutual understanding," explains the National Antarctic Science Center.