The curfew was shortened in Zhytomyr region

The curfew was shortened in the Zhytomyr region. It will last from 00:00 to 5:00.
This was reported by the head of the regional military-civilian administration Vitaliy Bunechko.
The decision was made by the Defense Council of Zhytomyr region. They reminded that military personnel, police officers and citizens with a special pass have the right to be on the streets during the curfew.
- The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption drew up an administrative protocol against the MP of the "Servant of the People" party Anatoly Ostapenko. He used his right to a parliamentary appeal and wrote to the head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration to allow his son to drive a car during the curfew.