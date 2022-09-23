NACP: Two Members of Pariament asked for permits for relatives to drive during curfew and to cross the border

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NACP) drew up administrative protocols against two peopleʼs deputies who used their powers for personal purposes during the war.

The agency reported this on September 23.

These MPs are Anatoly Ostapenko, a deputy of the "Servant of the People" party, and Vasyl Petyovka, a deputy of the "Trust" group.

Thus, Anatoliy Ostapenko used his right to a parliamentary appeal and wrote to the head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration asking that his son be allowed to drive a car during the curfew.

Vasyl Petiovka appealed to the head of the Transcarpathian Autonomous Region to allow his son, cousin, and mother-in-law to cross the state border freely.