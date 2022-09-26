The Russians mobilized 60 000 men in Crimea. Most of them are Crimean Tatars

The so-called administration mobilized 60 000 men into the Russian army in the temporarily occupied Crimea. The occupiers massively distribute summonses in places where Crimean Tatars live compactly.

This is reported by the Crimean Tatar Resource Center.

According to the center, the mobilized were taken to training grounds in the village of Perevalne and Kozacha Bukhta in the city of Sevastopol.

Summonses are issued to those who served in Ukraine, and even to 53-year-old retirees.

"Rosguard cars are standing and they are simply issuing summonses to everyone in a row," the Crimean Tatar Resource Center noted.

It should be noted that Russia violates the norms of international law by mobilizing the population of the occupied territories for a war against its own country.