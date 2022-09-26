MDI: Russia is preparing large-scale cyber attacks on the energy systems of Ukraine and its allies

The Russians are planning massive cyberattacks on the critical infrastructure of Ukraine and its allies.

This is reported in the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI).

According to Ukrainian intelligence officers, the energy industry may be the first to be hit by the invaders. Russian hackers will use the experience of cyberattacks on the energy systems of Ukraine in 2015 and 2016.

In this way, the enemy will try to increase the effect of missile strikes on infrastructure, primarily in the eastern and southern regions of Ukraine. The command of the occupiers is convinced that this will slow down the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Kremlin also intends to intensify DDoS attacks on the critical infrastructure of Ukraineʼs closest allies, primarily Poland and the Baltic states.