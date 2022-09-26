“Putinʼs cook” Evgeny Prigozhin admitted that he owns PMC “Wagner”. It is also fighting in Ukraine

An associate of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin his "cook" Evgeny Prigozhin, who previously publicly denied his connection with the Private Military Company (PMC) “Wagner", admitted for the first time that it was he who created this company in 2014.

On September 26, his company "Concord" published a corresponding statement on its VKontakte page.

"In 2014 […] me, like many other businessmen, went to the training grounds where the “cossacks” gathered. There I tried to overspend to recruit a group that would go and protect the Russians. But very quickly I realized that among all these "cossacks" and other paramilitary comrades, half of them were fraudsters. Another half of them were those who took money, hired volunteers and sent them “naked and barefoot” to real death. Then I flew to one of the training grounds and did it myself. I cleaned the old weapons myself, sorted out the bulletproof vests myself and found specialists who were able to help me. From that moment, on May 1, 2014, a group of patriots was born, which later acquired the name BTG "Wagner". Exceptionally thanks to their courage and bravery, the "liberation of Luhansk airport" and many other territories became possible, and the fate of the "LPR" and "DPR" was fundamentally changed,” Prigozhin told.