Spiegel: Germany signed an agreement with the UAE on the supply of gas

During the visit of Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz to the UAE, Germany signed an agreement on the supply of liquefied natural gas from the United Arab Emirates.

Spiegel writes about it.

The German energy company RWE will receive 137,000 cubic meters of gas as part of the first delivery.

In December, the gas is to be delivered by ship to the new terminal in Brunsbüttel — its first lines are still under construction. 137 thousand cubic meters of liquefied gas is approximately 822 million kilowatt-hours. Before the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, up to 1.7 billion kilowatt-hours passed through the Russian Nord Stream gas pipeline daily.