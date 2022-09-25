Released from captivity, defender of “Azovstal” Marʼyana Mamonova gave birth to a girl

Defender of "Azovstal", military paramedic Maryana Mamonova, who was recently released from Russian captivity, gave birth to a daughter.

The Mayor of Rivne, Oleksandr Tretyak, announced this

The birth took place in the Lutsk perinatal center. Our defender gave birth to a daughter at 4 oʼclock in the morning — weight 3.250 kg, height 57 cm.

Maryana Mamonova is a Ukrainian medic and captain of the medical service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. She was born in Rivne region. Graduated from Ternopil Medical University and masterʼs degree from Kyiv Military Medical Academy.

She had four rotations to the ATO/OSF. She served as the head of the medical service of the 501st separate battalion of marines. Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, she served in Mariupol. Even before her capture, Maryana informed her relatives in correspondence that she was pregnant. From April 4, 2022, she was held captive by the Russian invaders, and on September 21, she was released as a result of an exchange with other Ukrainian defenders.