The Armed Forces continue to keep the Kherson region under fire control

On the southern front, over the past day, the missile and artillery units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out 266 fire missions, in particular, they strengthened fire control in the area of the Kakhovska HPP, where the occupiers are trying to establish crossings.

Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine "weakened" the enemy army at three command points of units along the front line, hit the location of the Russian Guard in Kherson, and "suppressed" one of the enemyʼs strongholds in the Davydiv Brid area.

According to the operational command "South", the Ukrainian military in the south destroyed 57 occupiers and 30 pieces of equipment in 24 hours, including two Msta-B howitzers, one 122-mm self-propelled howitzer "Gvozdika" and self-propelled howitzer "Akatsiya", multiple rocket launchers "Grad", two command and staff vehicles and 19 units of other armored vehicles.

Also, the Armed Forces destroyed three enemy ammunition depots in the Bashtanka district of the Mykolaiv region and in the Kherson and Berislav districts of the Kherson region.

The Russians continue aerial reconnaissance and attempted drone attacks. The Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down two UAVs of the Orlan-10 type in the Berislavsky district of the Kherson region and in Bashtansky in the Mykolaiv region. An Iranian kamikaze drone Shahed-136 was destroyed in the nearby Mykolaiv district.