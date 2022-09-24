Special Operation Forces of Ukraine: The Russians transferred their mercenaries to Belarus. They can provoke on the border with Ukraine

Mercenaries of the Russian private military company Liga arrived in Minsk. They can arrange sabotage in Belarusian cities or provocations on the border with Ukraine.

The Center of National Resistance, created by the Special Operations Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, writes about this.

"On September 20, mercenaries of the Liga private military company arrived in Minsk, they may be involved in the organization of provocations on the Ukrainian border. "According to the information of the Center of National Resistance, received from the Belarusian underground, 130 mercenaries of the Liga PMC arrived in Minsk with personal weapons and ammunition," the report says.

Already on September 22, 300 units of Ukrainian military uniforms, which the Russians captured in warehouses in the Kherson region, were brought to the territory of the security company HardService, where the mercenaries are based.

"We note that HardService is not just a private security company. It is the first such enterprise in Belarus and was created by a special decree of Alexander Lukashenko in 2019. The "guards" are based on the territory of the former training center for Belarusian special forces," the Center of National Resistance notes.

The Ukrainian military expects that the Russians can arrange sabotage in the area of Pinsk, Ivanovo and Kobrin settlements.