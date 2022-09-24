The SSU has identified the commander who gave orders to torture Ukrainians in Kherson

The Security Service of Ukraine has identified the Russian commander who ordered the torture of Ukrainians in Kherson. This is the deputy head of the Rostov Guards Department in the Rostov region, police colonel Oleksandr Naumenko with the call sign "Alpha".

On his orders, they detained people, tortured them, and looted the property of civilians. He is also responsible for dispersing rallies at the beginning of the occupation. On his instructions, the Russian military kidnapped two Ukrainians and brutally tortured them for several weeks. They tried to squeeze out of them information about the armed forces and their places of deployment.

He was charged with violating the customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438).