The Ukrainian military liberated a village in Donetsk region and returned its position near Bakhmut

The Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the village of Yatskivka in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksiy Hromov.

"During the assault operations, units of the Defense Forces established control over the settlement of Yatskivka," Hromov noted.

Yatskivka is a village in Lymanska urban territorial community of Donetsk region, located beyond the Oskil river.

In addition, Hromov reported that the Ukrainian military managed to restore previously lost positions south of Bakhmut. According to Hromov, the situation in this direction is difficult, but under control. The Russian military continues shelling and tries to push back the Ukrainian military.