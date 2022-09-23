Tesla is recalling more than a million of its cars in the United States. Their windows are pressing fingers

Tesla is recalling nearly 1.1 million cars in the U.S. because the windows close too quickly and press peopleʼs fingers.

The BBC writes about it.

Documents provided by American regulators indicate that the windows of some cars do not react properly after detecting an obstacle. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says this is a violation of safety standards.

Tesla has assured that a software update will solve this problem. There, they repeatedly faced claims from federal safety regulators. Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk even calls them the "fun police." He criticized the use of the term "recall".

"The terminology is outdated and imprecise. This is a tiny wireless software update. As far as we know, there are no casualties," Musk noted.

In the U.S., all four Tesla models are being recalled, including the 2017-2022 Model 3 and some 2020-2021 Model Y, Model S and Model X models.

Owners will receive relevant letters from November 15. The companyʼs documents say that cars manufactured after September 13 already have the updated software, so there will be no problems with the windows.

Tesla also stated it is not aware of any warranty claims, accidents, injuries or deaths related to it.