The number of children wounded as a result of the war has increased in Ukraine

As of the morning of September 23, the number of children wounded as a result of a full-scale war increased to 771 in Ukraine. The day before, there were 767 wounded children.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

The number of dead children remained unchanged — 391.

"On September 22, a 15-year-old girl was injured as a result of enemy shelling in Toretsk, Donetsk region. On September 22, as a result of shelling by the occupiers of Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, two children aged 7 and 13 were injured. On September 21, a 13-year-old boy was injured due to shelling in Kupyansk," the message reads.

The Prosecutorʼs Office emphasized that the given figures are not final. Work continues on their installation in places of active hostilities, in occupied and liberated territories.

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office also reported that 2 500 educational institutions were damaged by Russian bombing and shelling. 289 of them were completely destroyed.