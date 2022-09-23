There was killed a man and wounded two children due to Russian shelling in Kharkiv region

On September 22, the Russian occupiers shelled the Kharkiv region. There are wounded and dead.

This was reported by the head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Sinegubov.

According to the Center for Emergency Medical Assistance, three people were wounded in Kupyansk, including two children — a seven-year-old boy and a girl. They are in a moderate condition.

Four people were injured in Kupyansk district. A 51-year-old man was killed by Russian shelling in Kharkiv district.

A 67-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man were detonated by landmines in the Chuhuiv district of the Kharkiv region. They were hospitalized with injuries.