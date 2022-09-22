Suppliers of utility service and a rescue worker were blown up by a mine in Kharkiv region. One person died

During repair work, two employees of "Kharkivoblenergo" and an employee of the State Emergency Service were blown up by a mine near the village of Hrakove in Kharkiv region. One person died, two others are in hospital with injuries.

This was reported by the head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Sinegubov.

The Russians also shelled the Chuhuiv, Izyum, Kupyansk and Kharkiv districts of the region. The shells damaged residential buildings and farm buildings. In the Chuhuiv district, a rocket damaged the upper lock of the Pechenihy Dam, but there is no threat of a breakthrough.

According to the Center for Emergency Medical Assistance, five people, including a 13-year-old boy, were injured in the Kupyansk district. He is in serious condition. One person was injured in the Kharkiv district.