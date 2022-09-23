The Pentagon signed a contract for the development of hypersonic missiles worth $985 million

The Pentagon informed on September 22 that it had signed a $985 million contract with Raytheon Technologies to develop prototypes of a hypersonic attack cruise missile.

Reuters writes about it.

The Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile (HACM) is an air-launched hypersonic weapon being developed in collaboration with the Australian government. It moves in the upper layers of the atmosphere at a speed of about 6 200 kmph, which is about five times the speed of sound.

"As advanced threats emerge around the world, the hypersonic attack cruise missile will provide our warfighters with a much-needed capability," noted Raytheon Missiles & Defense President Wes Kremer.

The U.S. Air Force expects to receive such missiles in the 2027 fiscal year.