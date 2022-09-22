Ukraine cannot investigate Russian crimes against humanity, because they are still not listed in the Criminal Code

Law enforcement agencies of Ukraine do not have the opportunity to investigate crimes against humanity committed by Russia, as they are still not listed in the Criminal Code.

This was reported to “Babel” by the director of the Department of Interaction with the National Police Victoria Mozgova, on the sidelines of the conference "Russiaʼs responsibility for crimes in Ukraine: institutions, procedures and the role of lawyers. The ISS and the International Special Tribunal".

"Unfortunately, Ukraine never thought that such crimes could be committed on its territory. And today this is a problem, because we see how such crimes are committed, but we cannot investigate them," Viktoria Mozgova noted.