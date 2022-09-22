Ex-leader of the Constitutional Court, a member of “Servant of the People” and wife of Murayev. Here is a list of VIP refugees lives in Vienna

The journalist of “Ukrainska Pravda” (“Ukrainian Truth”) publication Mykhailo Tkach, during the filming of the "Vienna Territorial Defence Forces" investigation, recorded VIP refugees in the Austrian capital, including:

a former head of the Constitutional Court Oleksandr Tupytskyi;

The MP Andrii Kholodov ("Servant of the People" faction);

wife of pro-Russian politician Yevhen Murayev.

Tupytskyi says that he left Ukraine because his wife is pregnant and he is not subject to mobilization. According to journalists, Tupytskyi did not officially cross the state border, although the judge himself assures that he crossed the Ukrainian-Hungarian border.

The MP Kholodov admitted that he missed the meeting of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament), but he did not explain the reason for his visit to Austria. After that, he published a photo on “Facebook” with a representative of one of the Austrian charitable foundations.

The investigation also shows how Murayevʼs wife parked in an unauthorized place in Vienna, blocking traffic for other cars, and went shopping. The journalists did not record the deputy himself, but they assume that he is also in Vienna with his whole family.