The anti-corruption prosecutorʼs office canceled the closure of the “Rotterdam+” case

The specialized anti-corruption prosecutorʼs (SAP) office canceled the closure of the "Rotterdam+" case, which was decided by the Appeals Chamber of the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine (SAC) the day before.

This was reported by the SAP press service.

"On September 22, 2022, the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office Oleksandr Klymenko decided to cancel the decision to close the so-called "Rotterdam+" case as illegal and unfounded," the message reads.

At the same time, the head of the anti-corruption prosecutorʼs office completely changed the group of prosecutors in this case. The decision was made based on the results of the study of the case materials, the study of the conclusions of the prosecutors during the closing of this proceeding, and the results of the meeting with the participation of the prosecutors and detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU), who conducted the investigation.

"The head of the SAP revealed numerous inconsistencies in the conclusions and arguments of the prosecutor during the closing of this case, the incompleteness of the investigation of the case materials by the prosecutor, the inconsistency of the prosecutorʼs conclusions with the actual circumstances of the criminal proceedings," the report says.